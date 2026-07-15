Man charged with murder of three special needs adults appears in court

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The man who is accused of leaving three men with special needs inside of a running van in a garage for more than four hours made a court appearance on Wednesday. The proceedings marked the first day of preliminary hearings in the case, where a judge decides if there is enough evidence to move forward to trial.

Isaiah Pulu is charged with murder in the deaths, which investigators say happened while he was inside his apartment eating and watching TV.

On February 6, 2026, Pulu, was working for the now defunct adult care company for disabled adults, Safe and Sound, when he allegedly left the victims in his running van, that was parked in a garage.

25-year-old Colton Moser, 22-year-old Mosa’ati Moa and 39-year-old Tim Jones, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the State's lawyers brought in West Valley detective Natalie Johansen to review body camera footage from when police first arrived at the scene.

In the footage, Johansen described that Pulu was the one who called 9-1-1 around 1:55 p.m.

According to the detective, Pulu on the day was tasked with taking the three victims American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiactry, dysregulation is can be described as someone having an emotional outburst that is out of proportion.

Detective Johansen told the court she believes Pulu left them in the car with the windows down and the heat on. But, when police got there, she says the van wasn't running because the carbon monoxide shut down the engine.

The officer stated that at the time, Pulu claimed he was trained in isolation de-escalation but that he didn't stay nearby like the technique requires.

"Did he indicate at any point to you that between 9:09 and 1:30 that he went to go check on the men," asked a prosecutor. "He did not, he did not go and check on them," Detective Johansen replied.

"He recieved a call from a co-worker asking where he was and that's when he went to check on them and found them unresponsive," Johansen continued.

During Wednesday's hearing, the defense for Pulu questioned the detective about the decision to charge him with manslaughter at first, which was later changed to murder charges. Police responded that at the time of the incident, they believed that charge was most applicable at the time.

The preliminary hearings have been continued to August 13 after the defense asked the court for more time to prepare.