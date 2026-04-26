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Man dies from accidental gunshot wound in West Valley City, police say

File photo Handgun pistol gun bullets stock generic image.jpg
Brett Hondow
File photo Handgun pistol gun bullets stock generic image.jpg
Posted

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An investigation is underway after a man was killed by what appears to be an accidental gunshot, according to West Valley City Police.

WVCPD said the incident occurred near 3900 South and 4400 West. They said officers responded to the call around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the man died from a single gunshot wound.

"Initial reports indicate this was an accidental discharge of a firearm," WVCPD wrote in a social media post. "However this investigation is ongoing."

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