Motocyclist killed in West Valley City accident

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed in a West Valley City accident in which speed is being investigated as possibly having been a factor on Thursday.

The West Valley City Police Department said the accident occurred at 4:15 p.m. when the motorcyclist heading northbound on 5600 West struck a vehicle making a left turn from 2400 South.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the accident and remained on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The intersection at 5600 West and 2400 South is expected to be shut down to all traffic for several hours.