1 killed, 2 injured in Kearns church funeral shooting

KEARNS, Utah — One person was killed and two others injured following a shooting at a funeral in the vicinity of a Kearns church on Monday.

Officers were already on the scene ahead of a funeral when they heard shots at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 5015 South 4620 West. One victim was found in the road outside the church and taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Another victim was seen being placed in a vehicle that fled the area, which prompted a police pursuit that ended after officers boxed in the vehicle near the intersection of 4700 South and 4000 West in West Valley City.

A third victim was found at the church and transported to the hospital in critical condition, along with the second victim.

In the immediate aftermath following the shooting, Kearns Junior High School, West Kearns Elementary, and David Gourley Elementary were placed under secure protocols, which were initiated out of an abundance of caution due to the incident.

The protocols were all lifted just before 12:30 p.m.

Under secure protocols, all doors are locked, and no one is allowed in or out of the building, although schools are proceeding as normal inside. Parents are advised not to come to the school,