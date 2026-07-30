Officer honored after stopping active shooting inside Taylorsville liquor store

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A former Utah Highway Patrol sergeant received a rousing round of applause and recognition Thursday for stopping an active shooting at a Taylorsville liquor store earlier this year.

The board of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services honored Jeremy Matthews at its meeting, where he also had the chance to meet the store employees who were inside the store with him during the February shooting.

Matthews was off-duty when he entered the state liquor store on 2700 West in Taylorsville and heard loud bangs.

"When I entered the store, I immediately heard some loud, what sounded like a car backfiring or something loud like firecrackers," Matthews said.

He quickly realized what was happening.

"As I turned, I saw a man chasing another man into the store, firing his weapon towards that man. I recognized that I needed to take action at that time, so I drew my sidearm and engaged with the suspect," Matthews explained.

2 shot, including suspect, after report of 'active shooter' at Taylorsville liquor store:

2 shot, including suspect, after report of 'active shooter' at Taylorsville liquor store

Along with the suspect and victim having several injuries each, the shooting left bullet holes in a car outside and drew a large multi-agency police response.

The liquor store sits directly next door to the headquarters of the State Department of Public Safety and the Utah Highway Patrol, and the office of the state medical examiner — making law enforcement presence in the area common. On that day in February, however, Matthews was the only officer there.

"Everything happened so quickly," he said. "It didn't give you a lot of time to think. It's more just a reaction to what you're seeing that's going on in front of you."

The victim was shot in the leg, arm, and back but survived. The suspect, Tyler Mhaka, reportedly dropped his gun and fled after being struck in the abdomen and arm. Matthews chased Mhaka, subdued him, and called 911.

According to the victim, the confrontation began at the intersection of 2700 West and 3500 South, where Mhaka honked at him. The victim reportedly flipped off Mhaka in return, and the two ended up at the liquor store.

The district attorney found Matthews justified in using force, and Matthews said the entire encounter lasted only seconds.

"I was literally probably in the store for maybe 30 seconds. I had just barely walked in the front doors when the whole situation began," Matthews said.

Mhaka still faces serious charges connected to the shooting, while Matthews has since taken a position as a lieutenant with the Utah Department of Corrections.