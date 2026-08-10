Rising school supply costs leave many Utah students without essentials, survey finds

Back-to-school costs can strain families’ budgets, particularly when students still need basic supplies.

The Granite Education Foundation and America First Credit Union are working to help make sure students return to class with new backpacks and school supplies this year.

Sean Neal, chief development officer for the Granite Education Foundation, said the organization’s annual map helps identify where students may need help meeting basic needs, including school supplies. “We update this map every school year,” Neal explained. “What we love about this map is that it shows that it doesn’t matter what zip code you live in. There are needy students everywhere. It’s just going to look different for everyone.”

The 2026 Kids In Need Foundation Teacher Insight Survey found more than half of students lack essential school supplies, while 64 percent do not have enough supplies at home to complete their schoolwork.

“Everything we send out to schools is brand new. Because we want to do everything we can to protect the dignity of the kid,” Neal said.

Dave Nellis, director of public relations for America First Credit Union, said teachers can discreetly provide supplies to students who need them. “The teachers know who comes with supplies and who doesn’t. We will stock their shelves and their closets with backpacks so that they can identify those kids and make transfers of those school supplies discreetly,” Nellis said.

The organizations hope to collect 2,500 new backpacks this year. Donations are accepted at America First Credit Union locations.

For Neal, the work is personal. “I grew up with divorced parents, had struggles with school supplies and back to school time wasn’t always happy,” Neal said. “I lean on those memories and go, ‘you know what, that was rough for me, how can I make this experience suck less for kids?.’”