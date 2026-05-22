West Valley homeowner arrested after allegedly starting fire in his home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 36-year-old West Valley City man has been arrested after police say he intentionally started a fire in his home.

Christopher Andrews was arrested on May 19 and faces an aggravated arson charge. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on May 19, first responders were called to the 5600 Block of West Pelican Ridge Lane for a reported house fire. Once officers arrived at the scene, they say the homeowner, Andrews, was outside taking pictures of the home.

Andrews spoke with investigators and explained that he and his partner had recently separated, and he was alone in the home that day. According to Andrews, he was upstairs when he smelled smoke.

Investigators add that Andrews allegedly explained that the home was in foreclosure and the utilities had been shut off due to non-payment.

Fire investigators searched the home and determined that the fire started near a basement window. There, a mattress was oriented vertically, and several butane canisters were nearby.

Detectives say Andrews claimed he used the butane fuel for torches that he used to smoke.

The fire investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set with an open flame and accelerant. No other ignition sources were located, especially with the utilities shut off.

Officials have requested that Andrews be held without bail due to the fact that he intentionally started a fire in his home that shares walls with neighbors and that he didn't alert emergency services, potentially creating a dangerous situation.