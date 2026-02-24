Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Even UHP 'shocked' to see overloaded car on I-15

Overloaded Vehicle on I-15.png
Tayler Allen
Photos shows overloaded vehicle on I-15 in Provo
Overloaded Vehicle on I-15.png
Posted

PROVO, Utah — Drive around the state long enough, and you're likely to see things that defy any kind of logic; things that even leave the Utah Highway Patrol "shocked."

A photo shared with FOX 13 News showed a tiny Toyota Prius driving northbound on Interstate 15 near Provo on Monday, overloaded with what appeared to be the complete inventory of items from inside a small house. A bed frame and mattress were seen teetering atop the car's roof, while multiple bins and other objects hovered just millimeters above the highway blacktop in the back.

"I think we are like everybody else and we're kind of shocked to see so much property on the vehicle," said UHP Lt. Cameron Roden.

Roden affirmed what most everyone saw, that the items on the Prius did not appear to be secured very well, and that "it looks like things could fall off an any moment." He added that the materials at the back also obscured the Toyota driver's view.

It's not know if the Prius arrived at its target location intact and with all the items it started off with, but UHP warned that this driver was not only putting themselves in danger, but every other vehicle on I-15 as well.

"We have debris that ends up on the road daily," he said, "and we need to do our part to make sure our load is properly secured and it does not cause a crash.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere