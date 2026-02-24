Even UHP 'shocked' to see overloaded car on I-15

PROVO, Utah — Drive around the state long enough, and you're likely to see things that defy any kind of logic; things that even leave the Utah Highway Patrol "shocked."

A photo shared with FOX 13 News showed a tiny Toyota Prius driving northbound on Interstate 15 near Provo on Monday, overloaded with what appeared to be the complete inventory of items from inside a small house. A bed frame and mattress were seen teetering atop the car's roof, while multiple bins and other objects hovered just millimeters above the highway blacktop in the back.

"I think we are like everybody else and we're kind of shocked to see so much property on the vehicle," said UHP Lt. Cameron Roden.

Roden affirmed what most everyone saw, that the items on the Prius did not appear to be secured very well, and that "it looks like things could fall off an any moment." He added that the materials at the back also obscured the Toyota driver's view.

It's not know if the Prius arrived at its target location intact and with all the items it started off with, but UHP warned that this driver was not only putting themselves in danger, but every other vehicle on I-15 as well.

"We have debris that ends up on the road daily," he said, "and we need to do our part to make sure our load is properly secured and it does not cause a crash.