What are the 'dealbreakers' for Utah daters?

If you’ve ever struggled with dating in Utah, you’re not alone, and now there’s data to back it up.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by engagement ring company Ritani, Utah tops the charts when it comes to dating dealbreakers. From lifestyle choices to income expectations, singles in the Beehive State are more selective than anywhere else in the country.

Top Dealbreakers for Utah Singles :



Cigarette Smoking: 85% of Utahns say it’s a no-go — the highest percentage in the nation.

Cannabis Use: 65% say it’s a dealbreaker, also the highest in the U.S.

Alcohol Consumption: 42% won’t date someone who drinks, second only to Arkansas.

Career Instability: 63% prefer a partner with a stable job — again, second highest in the country.

Income Expectations: Utah daters expect potential partners to earn at least $61,000 annually, compared to the national average of $50,000. (Still less than California’s $77,000 bar.)

According to the survey, Utah women were more likely than men to say their partner should earn more money.

So, Is Being Picky a Bad Thing? Not necessarily, says Kyle Beaman, a spokesperson for Ritani.

“It could also just mean that they know what they want, and they know exactly what they're looking for,” Beaman said. “That can maybe even make it easier… If you check all the boxes, you’ll know right away whether it’s a match.”

Here’s a look at what the survey says Utahns aren’t picky about :



Bad Taste in Fashion: 79% don’t mind.

Living With Roommates: 70% say it’s fine.

Lack of Cooking Skills: Nearly two-thirds will still give you a chance.

There are some things that the survey showed are universally undesirable. Across the country, the biggest dating dealbreaker isn’t smoking or drinking — it’s “not having a sense of humor.”