What changes in health insurance mean for your prescriptions this year

SALT LAKE CITY — Did the new year bring you new health insurance?

The pharmacists at Jolley’s in Salt Lake City say that for the majority of their clientele, it does each year. So we’ve talked with them about those changes and how you can be ready to pick up your prescription.

With more than 70 years of business run in the family, pharmacist Benjamin Jolley says their shop in Sugar House is in their blood.

The folks at Jolley’s have seen it all. Once the new year is rung in, their phone starts ringing.

“We get a lot of frustration with figuring out, ‘Is this the right insurance for you? No. Can you bill last year’s insurance? No, we can’t,’” said Jolley.

They’re well-prepared to see a lot of unusual situations as people get used to new coverages, so much that they’re already checking off boxes on a New Year Pharmacy Bingo card.

“These are things people might say over the phone or at the pharmacy,” Jolley said, pointing to “I don’t have a deductible” and “Why is it so expensive?” as ones he’s already crossed out.

But Jolley also appreciates that all the change can be hard to keep up with.

He says last year brought a new Medicare Prescription Payment Plan to help people manage costs.

New this year, 10 commonly prescribed drugs, including Jardiance, Eliquis and more, have had their prices negotiated down — a result of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“So Eliquis is now about 30% cheaper for everybody and 60% cheaper for people with Medicare,” said Jolley.

Jolley hopes to spread awareness about these new federal options, and his team is taking steps to simply explain what you owe and why.

“It prints on here the patient’s co-pay, but it also has what they’ve paid towards their deductible,” Jolley said, pointing to a sticker he attaches to every script.

So they’re asking customers to take some of their own. By sending in your insurance card and information ahead of time, it can spare logistical headaches for all involved.

“If the pharmacy doesn’t have that — some may not — that can be an issue,” said Jolley, adding that billing codes often switch from year to year.

Whether it’s at their location on the corner of 1700 South and 1100 East, or at your local pharmacy, Jolley also asks that you show kindness and patience as they work diligently to get you safe and effective medicine this new year.