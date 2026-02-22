President Trump pledges to help Utah save the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump says he is dedicated to helping the shrinking Great Salt Lake.

First in a post on Truth Social (Trump's own social media platform) and later Saturday at the National Governors Association dinner, the president said he is working with Utah's "very caring" Governor Spencer Cox on the issue.

"We're going to save the Great Salt Lake, you know that, right? We've got a problem," Trump said from the podium. "[Cox] came in to see me today... He said, 'We're losing water rapidly, rapidly, and it's getting smaller, smaller, drier, drier.' You tell those people we're going to work on it really hard. We're going to save it. We're not gonna let that go. That's what I call a real environmental problem."

READ: Continuing coverage on Great Salt Lake crisis

Great Salt Lake Collaborative

Trump didn't specify what the federal government plans to do to help Utah combat the problem.

FOX 13 News asked Cox for any additional information, and he simply said there is "more to come."

The lake hasn't been at a "healthy" level since 2002. More than 800 square miles of dry lake bed is exposed, according to a recent study, which can get into the air in nearby communities and cause health problems.