What's the most misspelled word in Utah? Basically, it's this...

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns can never be described as "basic," but that quality is at the root of the most troublesome word for state residents to spell.

Basically... it's basically.

According to Unscramblerer.com, the word "basically" is the one that trips up Utahns the most. Not mischievous, acquiesce, onomatopoeia or... yes... bougie. (Actually, bougie was the most misspelled word in all of America.)

To find the most difficult words for each state's residents to pronounce, the site used Google Trends and Ahrefs.

List of America's Most Misspellled Words :

