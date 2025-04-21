Wheels in motion to prep for dangerous Utah wildfire season

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of a looming wildfire season that may be worse than recent years, Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order Monday to make sure the state is prepared for whatever is in store.

The order establishes a group of leaders from state agencies to identify high-risk areas in Utah and how to improve coordination across jurisdictions. The group has been tasked with filing a report of recommendations to the governor by June 1.

Following one of the driest winters in state history, conditions are in place to fuel possible wildfires in numerous areas. Along with wildfires, officials will also work on ways to reduce post-fire risks such as flooding.

“I’m incredibly proud of Utah’s firefighters and first responders. Their courage and dedication set the standard — and this executive order builds on their work by improving coordination and focusing our efforts where they’re needed most,” said Cox. “This is about making sure we’re ready before the next fire season begins.”

Records dating back to 1800s show southern Utah is drier than it's ever been:

Records dating back to 1800s show southern Utah is drier than it's ever been

Currently, nearly all of Utah is under some sort of drought condition, with the majority designated as being moderate or severe drought status. Conditions are vastly different from where they were a year ago, when just a small area in the state was considered to be under drought.

Southern Utah is extremely vulnerable to wildfires after having its driest winter since 1985, when data first began to be recorded in the area. Up until a few weeks ago, the entire season produced just over an inch of rain.