SALT LAKE CITY — The spectacular mountain ranges that stand majestically across Utah are only a myth to most Wednesday as smoke from out of state wildfires have smothered much of the Beehive State.

Live video below shows smoky conditions in the Salt Lake Valley:

Smoke covered nearly the entirety of the Salt Lake Valley, hiding the views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountains. Similar scenes were shared by those witnessing the same conditions in the Cache and Tooele valleys.

The smoke is an unwelcome visitor from numerous wildfires burning in Idaho, according to the National Weather Service, which added that conditions are unlikely to improve even at higher elevations.

FOX 13's AirView powered by TELLUS showed unhealthy conditions for almost all residents across the Salt Lake Valley as of 1 p.m. Those who are considered to be in groups sensitive to smoke should reduce their outdoor exposure and any heavy exertion outdoors.

Scott Taylor Smoke from Idaho wildfires nearly covers the Wasatch Mountains on Wednesday

The National Weather Service advises anyone who must be outside to take more breaks and perform less intense activities.

The smoke is expected to impact air quality for the remainder of Wednesday, as well as visibility, before beginning to dissipate Thursday.

Idaho's Wapiti Fire has currently burned over 108,000 acres in the state's Custer County, and was just 2 perfect contained as of Tuesday.