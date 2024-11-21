Which Utah ski resort ranked #1 overall in U.S. and Canada?

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — North America is full of resorts offering thrills... and spills... for all levels of skiers and snowboarders alike, but only one Utah ski resort ranks above all of them.

In the USA Today 10Best poll released this week, experts ranked Snowbasin as the best ski resort in the United States and Canada.

In other words... the... entire... continent.

The poll highlighted Snowbasin's 114 trails and 3,000+ acres of territory to explore, as well as its lift system.

Snowbasin wasn't alone in the Top 10, with Snowbird up Little Cottonwood Canyon ranking 8th overall, thanks to being a place where "you can drop in on your favorite summits via helicopter skiing, go on mountain tours, snowcat ski, take lessons, or go guided backcountry exploring," according to USA Today.

TOP 10 SKI RESORTS :

