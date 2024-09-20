'White substance' sent to office of Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies are investigating after a white substance was sent in a letter to the office of Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

According to the FBI, the envelope containing the substance was signed "United States Traitor Elimination Army" and intercepted in Reno, Nevada.

The FBI said Utah is one of at least 20 states where election officials have been targeted in the last week.

“This incident is the latest tactic in a nationwide trend of threats and intimidation toward election officials. But we will not be intimidated,” said Henderson in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift action of postal workers and law enforcement and the perseverance of election workers who show up and do their jobs every day despite all the rhetoric and risk.

"We love them. We owe them. They are heroes.”

Henderson's office, as well as other state agencies, say they will continue to monitor the situation and will "take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of election workers and maintain an orderly election."