Who could it be? Big concert coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — No offense to the Utes quarterback, but the biggest name playing Rice-Eccles Stadium this season may not be Cam Rising.

On Thursday, the University of Utah is set to announce a major concert event for the stadium, although officials gave no hints about who may be performing.

Rice-Eccles Stadium has hosted a handful of major acts through the years, with George Strait, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton the last artists to play on campus back in June.

None other than the Rolling Stones brought their Voodoo Lounge Tour to the stadium on Oct. 23, 1994, ending the show with a rousing version of Jumpin' Jack Flash.

Back in 1997, U2 played the stadium on their PopMart Tour. The group returned 14 years later on the 360° Tour. NSync and Pink performed at the stadium, as has Garth Brooks, who has played at Rice-Eccles multiple times, both in 2021 and 2022.

Other artists to have played on campus include Maroon 5, Sting and Kelly Clarkson.