With Kevin Bacon's return, Payson businesses finding ways to give back

PAYSON, Utah — After a long campaign, students at Payson High School were able to get Kevin Bacon to come back to Utah for the 40th anniversary of "Footloose."

This weekend, the man who played Ren McCormack will make his way back to the town and school that were the setting for the 1984 film.

"Footloose is, like, an amazing movie. It's a classic and iconic movie for Payson just because it was filmed here," said Kris Phillips, the owner of Stadium Cinemas.

On Wednesday, the sounds of popcorn popping and fountain drinks being made could be heard inside the family business that has been open in Payson since 2000.

While Bacon makes his way back to Payson, "Footloose" will make its return to the big screen at the theater.

"I've got permission to bring it in and we're going to play for the whole week from the 19th to the 25th, $1 ticket," said Phillips. "We've got well over 300 tickets sold at this point, and it opens on Friday."

She says the proceeds from those tickets will go to a good cause.

"We're going to donate the proceeds to his foundation because that's what this whole thing has been about... promoting his foundation and supporting him," said Phillips.

Phillips is getting a helping hand from Chubby's Cafe in Payson.

"If they bring their ticket from their Footloose showing, they go over to Chubby's and they get 10% off their meal," said LaDawn Moak, one of the owners of Chubby's Cafe. "And for every ticket we bring in, we'll donate another dollar on top of her dollar, the proceeds."

Other businesses are also giving back.

Carole "Stella" Sanders is the owner of Stella's Crepes, a food truck that opened up shop in Payson last year.

"It's our 'Bacon' special, and all 15% of the proceeds go to Six Degrees," said Sanders.

Sanders hopes to raise a few hundred dollars for Bacon's foundation, which aims to empower youth by providing resources to families in need across the country.

"That's what the movie does, is it brings something amazing to that town," said Sanders.

The movie is something that continues to resonate with the people of Payson, 40 years later.

"Kevin Bacon is awesome, but we also want to be part of the community as well," said Moak.

"The amazing thing with Payson is the community is amazing," Phillips added.

Bacon will be at the high school football field Saturday morning helping to create about 5,000 essential resource kits with the community. The kits will be distributed to local charities as part of his Six Degrees Foundation.

Unfortunately, he is not expected to attend the prom later that night.