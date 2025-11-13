With shutdown over, Utah SNAP benefits to return within 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY — With the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Utahns who rely on SNAP benefits for food will see those full benefits return within 24 hours.

The Utah Department of Workplace Services announced Thursday that full SNAP deposits will be made to customers by Saturday, November 15, with customers who normally receive their benefits on the 5th or 11th of each month receiving their deposits by Friday.

When full SNAP benefits would return after the shutdown ended late Wednesday night was one of the biggest questions asked by those affected by a lack of government support.

Over 86,000 Utah households receive assistance from the federal program that helps residents purchase food each month.

“SNAP is a lifeline for many families and now that federal funding has resumed we can get people the help they need,” said the agency's Becky Wickstrom. “It is important for customers to protect their benefits from theft by locking spending on their EBT card.”

SNAP customers in Utah can lock their cards by:

