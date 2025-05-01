With Trump aiming to remove immigrants, Utah advocates fight to keep them in state

SALT LAKE CITY — The most recent data available shows that the estimated 110,000 undocumented immigrants who live in Utah paid more than $235 million in state and local taxes in Utah.

That data is from 2022, but according to the Immigration Research Initiative,

there are currently 304,000 immigrants in the state, which includes 175,000 who are non-citizens.

One of the goals of President Trump’s “big tax bill” is to remove a million immigrants a year in the U.S., with the budget plan including about $175 billion for deportation operations.

Advocates met at the State Capitol on Wednesday to speak out against mass deportation. For Utah educator Lisa Jimenez, she said they’re noticing a difference in the classroom.

“There are fewer children showing up, fewer parents that are engaging with schools, and there are real impacts with their grades,” Jiminez said.

From schools and churches to jobs within childcare, healthcare, and construction, advocates said fear is holding people back.

“I have had a lot of issues with my workers, yes. Just fear of, are they ever going to be able to come to work ever again, or is it safe? Different things like that,” shared Anna Robbins-Ek, owner of the Mom Pod Community Childcare Center.

Ek said it’s hurtful to see the people she loves in such distress, and eventually, she said this can lead to the shutdown of childcare centers like hers.

“A lot of the families come and are a part of my community because they know that it’s a safe space, and that’s what I’m trying to build," she said, "but it’s a hard thing to do in Utah when you’re fighting against so many other things."

Linda Stone is the Senior Director of MomsRising, a social welfare organization focused on education and advocacy, and believes deportations are going to hurt the economy.

“We are going to see it very soon, if we are not already seeing it, because workers are also a target, and they are not showing up for their jobs because of fear.” Stone said.

She claims money used to fund deportations should go towards healthcare services, childcare services, or other programs that can help Utah families.

“We do not need to fund mass deportation, this is not going to make families thrive, this is not going to help children in Utah.” Stone said.

Stone and other advocates hope people speak up and reach out to local lawmakers to demand change.