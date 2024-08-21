Watch Now
Woman dies on popular trail at Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — A woman has died while hiking one of the most popular trails in all of Utah's national parks, officials said.

The 58-year-old woman was on the Delicate Arch Trail in Arches National Park on Tuesday afternoon when she had a medical issue where CPR was initiated.

National Park Service rangers, along with Grand County Sheriff's Department and EMS crews, responded to the scene, but their lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman died on the trail.

The sheriff's office and National Park Service are currently investigating the woman's death.

