Police seek dash cam footage after 24-year-old's arrest for fatal Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have made an arrest following a deadly shooting in Salt Lake City late Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Ernesto Rosendo Flores for murder and obstruction of justice.

SLCPD says the department's gang unit spent days working to locate Flores after 32-year-old Evan Cole was fatally shot near 500 West 600 South.

Details about the altercation that led up to the shooting were initially limited.

"We actually don't know the relationship between the victim and the and the suspect at this time," Salt Lake City Police Lt. Kevin Blue said on Saturday. "The people that that gave us the information weren't related in any way to the two parties. They just just merely saw the altercation."

Detectives have since learned that Cole was driving a pickup truck when he turned off 600 South and a white Audi S5 pulled up behind the truck.

"Cole exited his vehicle and walked towards the driver door of the Audi," police stated in an updated news release. "Cole then begins to walk backwards before being shot and falling to the ground."

The investigation ultimately led police to Flores, officials said. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday.

As the investigation continues, SLCPD says detectives want to speak with anyone who has dash camera footage of a gray pickup truck and a white Audi S5 driving northbound on Interstate 15 between 7200 South and 600 South on November 7, between 9:45 a.m. and 9:54 a.m.

Police are also still trying to locate the white Audi S5 they say Flores was driving at the time of the shooting. They say it has a Nevada Raiders license plate AL8K38.

Anyone with information to share is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 26-253936.

SLCPD added that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.