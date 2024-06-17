Did mysterious Utah monolith move to bright lights of Sin City?

LAS VEGAS — It's been quiet lately when it comes to monolith sightings in Utah. Too quiet.

Over three years since a mysterious monolith appeared... and then suddenly disappeared... from southeastern Utah, a similar object has now appeared one state over.

Perhaps Utah's monolith was looking for a brighter stage on The Strip?

Las Vegas police shared photos of a monolith that the department's search and rescue teams discovered over the weekend. The shiny monolith was discovered near Gass Peak.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas Monolith



"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media.

In 2020, a monolith was discovered just east of Canyonlands National Park during a count of bighorn sheep. However, days after it was found, it was removed by a group who delivered it to the Bureau of Land Management.

The monolith madness that took over after the object was found near Moab created havoc for the area as throngs of visitors drove into the area, leaving tire tracks and litter in places that had previously been untouched.

At the time, BLM staff reported vehicles parking on vegetation and visitors leaving behind trash and human waste.

Since the disappearance of the Utah monolith, several other monolith sightings have been reported across the world, including an appearance in Iron County in 2021.