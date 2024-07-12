Watch Now
Fully-submerged car removed from Yellowstone National Park geyser

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 12, 2024

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Five people were hospitalized after they drove off the road and into a Yellowstone National Park geyser.

The National Park Service says the incident occurred Thursday when the car "inadvertently" drove into the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature near Yellowstone's Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

A photo showed crews working Friday to lift the car out of the geyser after it had completely submerged in nine feet of water which can reach temperatures around 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

All five people in the car were able to get out on their own, and were later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed as the car was taken out of the water, but has since reopened. An investigation into what led to the accident is underway.

