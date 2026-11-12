It's not just you! Microsoft Outlook outage affecting users across country

If you're having trouble sending or accessing emails, you're not alone, as Microsoft is reporting issues with its Outlook platform on Thursday.

"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas," the company posted on social media.

Microsoft said its investigation found that a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing unusually high demand across multiple regions, likely contributing to the connectivity problems.

In its message, Microsoft did not announce an estimated time for when the Outlook platform would return to operational service.