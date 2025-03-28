130,000 signatures so far on referendum to overturn Utah's ban on public employee collective bargaining

SALT LAKE CITY — Union members announced a stunning 130,000 signatures collected so far in their efforts to run a citizen referendum to overturn the Utah State Legislature's ban on public employee collective bargaining.

The groups are halfway through their timeline to collect signatures. They need roughly 141,000 to qualify for the ballot and force a public vote on the law.

"We are overwhelmingly excited about it, but it is not enough," said Jessica Bruner with the Utah Public Employees Association.

She said they must collect more than is needed to ensure the signatures are valid.

"Half these signatures could be invalidated with the information being filled out incorrectly, not actually being registered to vote or the handwriting even being legible," Bruner told FOX 13 News.

But union organizers are feeling optimistic and pleased with the public support they've received across the state so far. On Friday, two big unions representing first responders jumped into the campaign when the Fraternal Order of Police and the Professional Firefighters of Utah announced they would support the referendum.

"We believe that our members and law enforcement professionals should have a voice in being able to advocate for their rights, their benefits," Kevin Murray, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Utah, told FOX 13 News.

Until now, a coalition of labor unions including the Utah Education Association, have been pushing signature gathering. First responders will represent a new voice in the push to overturn the law.

Early in the 2025 Utah State Legislature, lawmakers passed — and Governor Spencer Cox signed — the bill that bans public employee labor unions from engaging in collective bargaining. Lawmakers have argued that the bill protects taxpayer dollars from being used for union interests.

The police and firefighter unions jumping into the referendum campaign may surprise some on Utah's Capitol Hill, where the legislature has often heaped praise on first responders.

"They didn’t hear us as this process was going on, so I hope they hear us now. This issue is important for our safety. It’s important for our livelihood. It’s important for our working conditions," said Harrison Long, a firefighter who supports the referendum.

In order to qualify, referendum organizers must hit some thresholds — 8% of voters in 15 of Utah's 29 state senate districts by an April 16 deadline. Then, the signatures are validated. If they qualify, there's another waiting period where voters can seek to have their signatures removed.

Organizers are planning more events to gather signatures through a website they've created in support: ProtectUtahWorkers.com. There is also a campaign being run against the referendum effort. Americans For Prosperity-Utah has launched "Decline to Sign" urging people on radio ads to not add their name to the referendum effort.

If the referendum qualifies, it would go on the November 2026 ballot — unless Gov. Cox calls a special election sooner.