2026 Utah legislature on cannabis, psychedelics and kratom

Remember when this was controversial? House Minority Whip Jennifer Dailey-Provost’s latest bill tweaking Utah’s medical cannabis program (after voters passed Prop. 2 back in 2018) got through with hardly any problems. The latest version of the program allows for lower THC content to be sold and a new fee imposed for law enforcement.

Sen. Evan Vickers passed a bill to break up medical cannabis dispensary licensing by geographic region to better serve the state and a bill offering vouchers for patients unable to afford cannabis.

Rep. Grant Amjad Miller proposed a bill to decriminalize simple marijuana possession, but the bill never got a hearing. Neither did Rep. Walt Brooks’ bill that could have impacted worker’s compensation claims if someone was a medical cannabis patient.

Sen. Ron Winterton introduced a bill to expand medical cannabis dispensaries to tribes. It didn’t go anywhere.

Veterans with PTSD will be allowed to participate in clinical drug experiments using psychedelics under the supervision of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Mental Health Institute. HB390

Dueling bills were introduced in the Utah State Legislature to either regulate or ban kratom in the state. A bill by Sen. Mike McKell instituting an all-out ban on kratom was modified to allow only kratom leaf to be sold in Utah.

A bill to ban CBD vape pens passed.