Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

2026 Utah legislature on family matters

Wedding,Rings
Shutterstock
Wedding,Rings
Posted

A bill to tweak Utah’s adoption system to crack down on “adoption tourism” (as highlighted in a FOX 13 investigation of the practice) passed the legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla sponsored a bill named for Gavin Peterson, the 12-year-old West Haven boy killed in a horrific child abuse case in 2024. It lets juvenile courts issue investigative warrants to check on a child if abuse is suspected. The bill failed in the House, infuriating some victims of high-profile abuse cases.

A bill to end “alienation of affection” lawsuits in Utah passed. Sen. Todd Weiler argued it treated people like property and was outdated. He also passed a bill doing away with “common law” marriage. 

Rep. Melissa Garff-Ballard’s bill to crack down on underage marriages by taking children outside the state to be married passed the legislature.

Rep. Christine Watkins passed a bill tweaking the process for parents filing to modify some custody and guardianship agreements.

House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci passed a bill that would require more work with inmates who are pregnant or post-partum, including requiring jails and prisons to work with the inmate to establish child care.

Rep. Ray Ward sponsored a bill tweaking child support payments, including allowing someone to have their driver license suspended if they owe more than $35,000 in child support payments.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore passed a bill to require state agencies, school districts and other government entities to consider the “impact on families” of regulations they pass.

The tax consequences of alimony will be considered by a judge under a bill that passed.

A bill to allow for civil lawsuits over the dissemination of “intimate images” passed.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere