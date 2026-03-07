2026 Utah legislature on family matters

A bill to tweak Utah’s adoption system to crack down on “adoption tourism” ( as highlighted in a FOX 13 investigation of the practice ) passed the legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla sponsored a bill named for Gavin Peterson, the 12-year-old West Haven boy killed in a horrific child abuse case in 2024. It lets juvenile courts issue investigative warrants to check on a child if abuse is suspected. The bill failed in the House, infuriating some victims of high-profile abuse cases.

A bill to end “alienation of affection” lawsuits in Utah passed. Sen. Todd Weiler argued it treated people like property and was outdated. He also passed a bill doing away with “common law” marriage.

Rep. Melissa Garff-Ballard’s bill to crack down on underage marriages by taking children outside the state to be married passed the legislature.

Rep. Christine Watkins passed a bill tweaking the process for parents filing to modify some custody and guardianship agreements.

House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci passed a bill that would require more work with inmates who are pregnant or post-partum, including requiring jails and prisons to work with the inmate to establish child care.

Rep. Ray Ward sponsored a bill tweaking child support payments, including allowing someone to have their driver license suspended if they owe more than $35,000 in child support payments.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore passed a bill to require state agencies, school districts and other government entities to consider the “impact on families” of regulations they pass.

The tax consequences of alimony will be considered by a judge under a bill that passed.

A bill to allow for civil lawsuits over the dissemination of “intimate images” passed.