2026 Utah legislature on housing and growth

Lawmakers did propose a lot of bills aimed at making housing more affordable, mostly streamlining proposals and offering incentives for development of more housing. Rep. Cal Roberts wanted to try something “different” on offering lower-priced housing. His bill offered support to pay for infrastructure with a $100 million revolving loan fund paid back by developer-paid impact fees. The bill passed.

Rep. John Arthur introduced a bill requiring more notice if a landlord raises your rent. It didn’t get very far in the legislative session.

A resolution passed supporting Utah’s strategic housing plan.

The “Zion Scenic Byway” in southern Utah is closer to reality after a resolution backing the concept passed.

A bill from Rep. Jason Thompson to study the impacts of off-campus housing on communities surrounding a college or university passed the legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore proposed a bill to create a special court to handle evictions. It was eventually modified to consider debt collection and housing issues.