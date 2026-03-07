2026 Utah legislature on immigration

Some lawmakers took aim at Utah’s delicate compromises on immigration with bills that sought to get tougher on undocumented people in the state.

Rep. Lisa Shephered proposed a repeal of Utah’s Guest Worker program. In a dramatic moment on the House floor, Rep. Trevor Lee inserted his bill that would repeal most public assistance programs for undocumented immigrants. It led to a heated debate on the House floor before it passed. The bill made it to the Senate where it didn’t go any further.

Rep. Matt MacPherson filed a bill to require impounding of a vehicle driven by an unlicensed driver. After some negotiation, he modified it to allow for an officer’s discretion.

Rep. Stephanie Gricius proposed a bill imposing a tax on international wire money transfers. It did not pass before the end of the session.

Rep. Trevor Lee filed a bill to repeal Utah’s driver privilege card program. It didn’t go anywhere.

A bill to raise the threshold for employer verification of employees’ immigration status passed the House, but didn’t get far in the Senate.

Sen. Emily Buss proposed a bill blocking any requirement of proof-of-citizenship for a child to take food from a school-based pantry. The bill never got a hearing.