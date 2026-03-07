2026 Utah legislature on recreation

A bill passed creating a boating safety course people can take from the state.

Rep. Doug Welton’s bill to create the Goshen Bay Waterfowl Management Area passed the legislature.

Rep. Stewart Barlow passed a bill that would crack down on vandalism on public lands, including precious archaeological resources. The legislature continued to assert its control over federal lands in the state under a series of bills introduced. Most continued to just send a message of the state’s interest in those lands.

More grants will be administered to outdoor recreation sites under a bill that passed.