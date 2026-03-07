2026 Utah legislature on transportation

The omnibus transportation bill sparked controversy with a provision that targeted Salt Lake City’s traffic calming measures, bike lanes and bus lanes. Critics called it a takeover of Salt Lake City’s streets by the state and the bill was fought at every turn. It failed to pass a House committee before being resurrected. Sen. Wayne Harper told FOX 13 News he was not ripping up existing infrastructure, but wanted Salt Lake City to work with UDOT on future projects.

Sen. Harper’s bill to shake-up the make-up of Utah Transit Authority’s board fared better, easily making it through the legislative session.

A bill that looks at combining the Department of Motor Vehicles (under the Utah State Tax Commission) and the Driver License Division (under the Utah Dept. of Public Safety) passed.

A bill that repeals the “clean vehicle” decal letting people use the HOV lane for free passed.

Lawmakers got a chance to ride electric bikes in front of the Capitol as part of a bill that set classifications of them. Rep. Paul Cutler’s bill included some youth restrictions and helmet requirements.

An idea to prod Utah’s commuter rail system to go all-electric was introduced and didn’t go anywhere.

Sen. Wayne Harper’s bill to require airports to do more to help people reunite with lost luggage and other property passed.

A bill to make it an infraction instead of a misdemeanor if you go 21-29mph in a school zone passed the legislature.

Rep. Jason Kyle passed a bill to require vehicles to maintain liability insurance. You no longer have to signal in a roundabout, under a bill passed by Rep. Ariel Defay.

Rep. Cory Maloy passed a bill to allow for tribal identification to be noted on someone’s driver license or other state ID. The Navajo Nation and other tribes lobbied for the bill. He said it would avoid any confusion in light of ICE actions in Utah and across the country.

House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci passed a bill that would require CDL applicants to sign a form attesting they can read/write English.

A number of bills were introduced to name roads after various people in Utah, including the actor Robert Redford. What ultimately emerged? A bill to create a better process for when roads should be named.

Rep. Trevor Lee introduced a bill to allow expectant mothers to use disabled parking spaces, but it was held in a committee.

A bill passed to remove a cap on vehicle safety inspection fees so long as they’re “reasonable.”

A bill that cracked down on false addresses to avoid emissions inspections passed the Senate, but didn’t get through the House in time.

Rep. Mark Strong passed a bill requiring more notice if a car is towed (and you can get it back without paying the fees if the notice wasn’t properly given).

A bill to once again try to reintroduce “PhotoCop” for red light runners at intersections didn’t get anywhere in the legislature.

Your vehicle’s “info-tainment” system will have to comply with Utah’s data privacy laws under a bill that passed.

A bill to increase penalties for hit and run accidents passed the legislature. A bill that would have let kids drive as early as 14 years-old was introduced and went nowhere. It was modified to let parents teach some driver’s ed courses for their kids and still stalled.