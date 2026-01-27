Anti-ICE protest draws attention on Main Street during Sundance Film Festival 

PARK CITY, Utah — Amidst the hustle and bustle of Sundance, the sound of a crowd chanting “Shoot films, not people!” could be heard above the rest.

On Monday, anti-ICE protesters marched on Main Street from top to bottom, and made sure all eyes were on them.

“We're really reaching an inflection point in America… I think anyone who has the time and the privilege should be taking to the streets,” said athlete and activist Caroline Gleich. "Sundance has an international audience, and so it makes a lot of sense for Sundance, with the kinds of messaging and storytelling, to show up for this cause.”

Terrance Patton-Hill, president of SMWHR Films, was in the area for Sundance and stumbled upon the crowd. Protesters noticed his sweatshirt had the saying "Shoot films, not people,” and he began leading the crowd in chants.

“We’re here at a film festival, and there’s an ICE protest going on protesting the current administration, and what better way to commemorate all of that than the saying 'shoot films, not people?'" he said.

However, Hill wasn’t the only one to stop and see what was going on.

“I think it's really important, peaceful protest is a part of our right as an American citizen, especially when the ridiculousness that's going on is happening, it's really important that we get out and make our voices heard,” said Kennedy Saulsberry, who was visiting from Georgia.

Some even took a break from skiing to participate.

“I'm doing it for my children. I want them to have a better world than I feel like we're leaving them,” said Jen Ford, who was visiting from Austin, Texas.

Ford wasn’t the only one who had a reason to keep marching.

“It’s important for every community to be organizing and exercising their constitutional right to protest right now. And for me as a Park City resident, this is community, and it's a part of what we do,” Gleich said.

“We all come from all different cracks and crevices of the world, but the one commonality that we all have is decency and humanity,” Hill said.

Demonstrators told FOX 13 News that despite the uncertainty around protesting, they’re not stopping anytime soon.

“Do I feel completely safe? No, but I still think it's important to be here, and I'll take the risk,” Ford said.