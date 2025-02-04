Watch Now
Bill allowing new teen drivers to have friends as passengers hits roadblock

Rick Bowmer/AP
The "Welcome to Utah" sign is shown Friday, April 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill introduced during the current legislative session that would allow new teenage drivers in Utah to have friends in their vehicle while on the road will not be advancing.

Sponsored by Jill Koford (R-Ogden), HB308 would have allowed a newly licensed driver under the age of 18 to drive with one passenger who was not an immediate family member.

Current Utah law states that drivers under the age of 18 cannot drive with members outside their own family within six months of obtaining their license.

Koford's bill was held by the House Transportation Committee on Monday, meaning it will not advance during the legislative session and its overall future is now in limbo.

