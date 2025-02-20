Bill will ban child marriages where there is a 4-year age gap

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that will place even greater restrictions on child marriages in the state is headed to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox after passing both chambers of the Utah Legislature.

Senate Bill 76, sponsored by State Sen. Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City), would ban a 16- or 17-year-old from marrying anyone where there is an age gap of more than four years. Current law prohibits child marriages where there is a seven-year gap.

The bill would also require a 72-hour waiting period before the juvenile court can authorize a minor to marry.

The state currently requires a minor to be at least 16 years old to wed and have signed consent from a parent or legal guardian, as well as authorization from juvenile court.

Both the Utah House and Senate passed the bill and now awaits the governor's signature to become state law.

According to the Utah News Dispatch, 28 marriage licenses have been issued to minors in Utah County since 2019, while Salt Lake County has issued seven licenses in the same time period.