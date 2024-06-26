Watch Now
Blake Moore wins easily in Congressional District 1 GOP primary

Blake Moore
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Blake Moore
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 25, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — In Utah Congressional District 1, Rep. Blake Moore defeated challenger Paul Miller and will move on to the general election where he seeks a second term. Moore had a whopping 46-percentage point lead over Miller at 8:20 p.m.

Moore will run against Bill Campbell, the Democratic candidate for the position who advanced out of his party's convention in April.

