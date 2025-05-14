City council listens to public comments on rezoning for family farm in Orem

OREM, Utah — One of the few open spaces remaining in the city of Orem was on the chopping block Tuesday night.

The city council weighed the re-zoning of Wilkerson Farm from open space into a residential area set for development.



The 14-acre farm in its current form has put on carnivals and community events since 2010. While we're told the farm could afford the land at its agricultural value, farm leaders say the current landowner wants to sell and they currently can’t compete with the developers for its residential value.

Developers contend that the living space is needed for this rapidly growing area of Utah County, and that it's consistent with the city’s master plan.

Concerned resident Anthony Kretschmer noted that this is the most densely populated city in the county, and this will exacerbate traffic issues and more

"This developer wants to take that little 5% space of open land and build on it, and we’re tired of it because I know these developers aren’t gonna quit when it’s built out. They’re gonna want to build up," he said.

The debate's went on for several hours.

If it goes through, what is now one farm could become a subdivision with more than fifty homes.