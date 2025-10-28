County clerks remind voters that ballots must be in by 8 p.m., not just postmarked

SALT LAKE CITY — Voter turnout tends to be much lower during off-year election cycles, but county clerks in Utah are hopeful that more people will get their ballots in by next Tuesday.

There’s also something important you need to know about this election: your ballot needs to be in the hands of the county clerk by 8:00 p.m. next Tuesday (Election Day), not just postmarked the day before.

So, if you’re not voting in person, a ballot box is likely going to be the way to go.

With only 10% of registered voters in Salt Lake County casting their ballots so far, County Clerk Lannie Chapman is disappointed but not totally surprised.

“What we’re seeing so far trends with what we’ve seen in ’21 and ’23, so it’s pretty on pace," Chapman said.

Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson agrees.

“Some people just don’t vote in municipal elections," he said.

Davidson says it was a similar situation for their August primary election.

“I was more hopeful for a larger turnout because of the three new school districts, with 21 seats having to be filled. I just anticipated it would be a lot bigger turnout," he said.

We caught up with Jaime, who was walking her dog in Salt Lake’s Liberty Park.

“I do believe that local elections have more of an impact on people," Jaime said.

But for a variety of reasons, some people like Jaime still don’t know whether or not they will vote next week.

“It’s a really overwhelming time politically, and sometimes it’s easier to just dig a little hole and crawl into it and protect your peace, I guess," she said.

For anyone who may decide to cast their ballot at the last minute, Lannie Chapman says there’s something they need to know this election cycle.

“As long as the ballot was postmarked the day before election day, we were able to count it. That’s not the law anymore. Now we have to make sure it’s in my care, custody, and control by 8 p.m. on election night," she said. “If you take that time to fill out that ballot, I want to take the time and be able to count it. So please — help me help you.”

There are drop boxes throughout Salt Lake County, Utah County, and other counties. Again, a reminder: your vote — your ballot — needs to be in the hands of your respective county clerk by 8 p.m. next Tuesday. You can also still vote in person that day.