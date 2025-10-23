LIVE BLOG: What's at stake as redistricting court hearing gets underway?

SALT LAKE CITY — A critical court hearing is getting under way in the legal battle over redistricting in Utah.

The judge will consider which map to adopt to represent the state's congressional districts. The Utah State Legislature has submitted its map, while the plaintiffs in the lawsuit over redistricting have submitted theirs.

The League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others sued the legislature, alleging it improperly overrode Proposition 4, the citizen ballot initiative that passed in 2018. They also argued that what the legislature passed in a congressional map was illegal gerrymandering to favor Republicans. Judge Dianna Gibson sided with them, declaring Prop. 4 law and ordered a new map. Under a court order (and under protest), the legislature met and adopted a new map, known as "Map C."

The legislature continues its appeals, maintaining it has the sole constitutional authority to conduct redistricting, despite a court-held right for citizens to alter or reform their government. It's led to a lengthy legal battle. Here's a blog of the latest events in court:

Attorneys for the legislature have begun to arrive in court, bringing boxes of documents. Asked how long today is expected to go in court, FOX 13 News was told: "Long."

Before court gets started, here's what the judge must consider: whether or not the map approved by the Utah State Legislature complies with the tenets of Prop. 4. But there are side issues that will also factor in. During the special session earlier this month, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill that re-wrote what can be considered in terms of redistricting. The plaintiffs have asked Judge Gibson to throw that out.

(Separately, the plaintiffs have also asked a judge to block the Utah Republican Party's initiative to undo Prop. 4.)

