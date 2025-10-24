LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of Utah's legal battle over redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — The second day of Utah's court-ordered redistricting process is taking place.

The Utah State Legislature is now presenting its case to the judge, asking her to adopt the map it passed in a special session earlier this month. On Thursday, the plaintiffs — the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government — presented their case. They called expert witnesses to testify who were highly critical of the map the legislature passed, arguing it still unfairly favors Republicans. At the same time, the plaintiffs argued that their maps properly follow the tenets of Proposition 4, the citizen ballot initiative for independent redistricting at the heart of this case.

Two of the citizen plaintiffs in the case — Malcolm and Victoria Reid — testified about how their community of Millcreek has been split in four under the current congressional map. Judge Dianna Gibson will ultimately choose from three maps: the legislature's (known as "Map C") or two submitted by the plaintiffs.

Here's a live blog of the events in court:

8:20 a.m.

Before court gets started, here's the maps the judge is considering. She has until Nov. 10 to make a decision. It's the deadline Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson has set in order to ensure the proper ballots are printed for the 2026 elections.

This is the legislature's proposed map:

These are the plaintiffs' proposed maps:

