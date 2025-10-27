Utah organization advocating for SNAP benefits in Washington D.C. as November deadline approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to the government shutdown, many Utahns are bracing for the loss of SNAP benefits come November. However, the latest update may have some breathing a sigh of relief.

“If customers have a balance on their card from a prior month, they will still be able to use that balance to make purchases after Nov.1," said Becky Wickstrom, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. "We don't expect to see a complete shutdown of all SNAP services."

The Utah Department of Workforce Services received that update late Friday evening from the USDA.

So, what exactly can Utahns expect come November?

“When their deposit is supposed to happen, and in Utah — that's on the 5th, the 11th and the 15th, depending on your last name — we will not be able to make any SNAP deposits for the month of November,” Wickstrom said.

Gina Cornia, the director of Utahns Against Hunger, is in Washington, D.C. this week, fighting for change before the November deadline.

“This is seen as completely unacceptable, that the funding is available. In fact, that the White House is legally required to release those contingency funds in an emergency, and we're in a government shutdown — that is an emergency,” Cornia said.

Cornia is meeting with congressional delegates this week to show them why the program matters in the state of Utah and how it is impacting residents.

“Utah issues about $33 million a month in food stamp benefits. There's no way that for any sort of long-term stall on issuing benefits is going to be covered by charity,” Cornia said.

Come November, officials are encouraging residents to use the remaining balance they have on their cards and look into community resources.

In the meantime, Cornia is encouraging residents to take action.

“We need to flood their phones with the message that the Trump administration has the authority, and it is in fact, legally required to release these funds in order to fund the food stamp program,” she said.

Calling instructions:



US Capitol switchboard number: (202) 224-3121

Call and ask to be connected with your Members of Congress.

Community resources:

