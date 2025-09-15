Cox offers message to Utah students after Charlie Kirk shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — In a video message sent directly to high school and college students across Utah, Governor Spencer Cox urged them to choose to rise above the politics of rage.

The video and an email accompanying it addressed to education leaders across the state was shared with FOX 13 News on Monday. It asks teachers and education leaders to play the video for students.

"I know this past week has been incredibly tough," Gov. Cox said on the video, referencing the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. "We've all felt the weight of anger, fear and loss, and I want to take just a moment to speak directly to you students throughout Utah right now.

"It may feel like rage is the only language in our politics, but you have the power to choose differently. Every person you meet is more than a party or more than a label, more than a post online. Everyone deserves dignity and respect. That means talking to people you disagree with, listening even when it's hard and forgiving, even when it feels impossible, campuses like yours must be a place of the free exchange of ideas."

The governor also repeated something he has said in news conferences where he described social media as a "cancer."

"I want to challenge you to spend less time online, where outrage has become so normal, and and more time in the real world, put down your phone. Read something that lifts your spirit. Go outside, laugh with your friends, serve your neighbors. Remember what happens online is not real life," the governor said on the video. "And if you're wondering whether this can actually make a difference, just look around. Utahns lead the nation in service, in giving in community. When tragedy struck this past week, there weren't riots or destruction. There were vigils, prayers and people coming together. That's the Utah way your generation can carry that forward."

The governor ended the video by encouraging Utah's students to embrace differences and not let hate divide, arguing that "hope is stronger than cynicism" and "forgiveness breaks the cycle of violence."

"The question is, do we escalate or do we walk down the better path? My prayer is that you will choose humanity, connection and love, and I believe with all my heart that you will," Gov. Cox said.