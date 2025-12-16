Judge grants bond to Utah soccer coach arrested by ICE

Jair Celis, the Utah man who was arrested by ICE and wrongly accused by Homeland Security of being a “sodomite and a child abuser,” was granted bond on Monday.

“The judge was very good," said Adam Crayk, Celis' attorney. "She just flat out said, 'Look, I can’t consider something that’s a verbal representation. There’s been no filing here. There’s been nothing submitted to show anything other than exactly what his attorney is saying. And that is, look at all the years that he’s been here, look at all the people that are in favor of him. I’m granting bond in the amount of $5,000, and if the government wants to appeal, we can leave it open for appeal, but the bond is granted for 5,000.'”

Celis has been a popular soccer coach in Sandy, is married to a U.S. citizen, and has a baby boy who is also a U.S. citizen.

His bond hearing was held virtually on Monday, and he has one more hearing Tuesday morning.

Once the bond is paid, Crayk expects Celis to be back home in Utah by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Crayk says he still plans to seek legal action against Tricia McLaughlin with Homeland Security for insisting and publicly declaring Celis is a “sodomite and child abuser” when there is no evidence of that.