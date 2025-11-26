Cox plans a book, but isn't running for President

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox confirmed he is planning to write a book, having signed a deal with Penguin Books.

At his monthly news conference on PBS, the governor said he recently signed the deal with the publishing house. But the book itself — on where we are as a country and combating polarization — has been in the works for a couple of years.

"I’m excited for the opportunity that I’ll have to be able to share that to a broader audience," he told reporters. "But I will say one thing that I think is very, very important. I know that people who want to run for president write books. This is not that. Let me make it very clear. Not running for president, have no interest in running for president."