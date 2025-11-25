Salt Lake County Council to explore options before final vote on Tenth East Senior Center

SALT LAKE CITY — After a couple of weeks of pushback from local senior citizens, the Salt Lake County Council announced Tuesday that it will talk with community partners about other options before finalizing the closure of the Tenth East Senior Center.

During a council meeting, members addressed budget concerns and responded to public comments urging them to keep the center open.

"We need social connection," one commenter said during a recent session. "I ask for your support."

Seniors who frequent the county’s centers have felt ignored by council members.

"If they’re not coming and engaging with us senior citizens in this territory, how are they making these judgments anyway…addressing our needs?" said David Miles Oman, a vocal opponent of the closure.

WATCH: Residents speak out against potential closure of Tenth East Senior Center

Oman and his friend, Kent Singleton, pointed to the state’s "Aging-Well" (WISE) initiative, a strategic plan aimed at improving wealth, independence, security, and engagement for seniors in Utah.

"The WISE initiative was created to support the seniors," said Singleton.

Oman argued that the council's plan to close the center contradicts the state's goals.

"What WISE says they’ll support is exactly the opposite of what the Salt Lake County Commissioners are doing," said Oman.

Singleton, who participated in the state's feedback sessions for the plan, hoped the WISE initiative would get involved.

When asked how much that would mean to him, Singleton replied, "A great deal. I feel like that’s what they were created for."

WISE did provide a statement after Fox 13 News reached out to them about these concerns from seniors.

The WISE initiative is focused on long-term strategic planning to improve four pillars of aging well: Wealth, Independence, Security, and Engagement. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) held listening sessions across the state to gather feedback about issues facing aging populations and potential solutions to those issues. Four workgroups began meeting in September to discuss strategies and recommendations for each of the 4 pillars. The feedback received through the listening sessions and the online form is informing the workgroups as they develop the recommendations. The final workgroup recommendations will be used to draft the 10-year statewide multi-sector plan on aging, which will be put out for public comment in 2026.

Many people gave feedback about senior centers during those listening sessions, emphasizing the important part they play in keeping older adults engaged in their communities. The WISE initiative is dedicated to continuing high-level, strategic planning efforts that benefit the entire state of Utah. Senior centers remain an important part of that planning. The WISE initiative’s role is one of broad planning and recommendations, not direct intervention in local matters.

Still, seniors remain hopeful that Tenth East could reopen as they were once promised.

"Right now we’re 28% of the population... we need more centers, not fewer centers,” said Oman.

Council Member Aimee Winder Newton explained that they have been looking into keeping the center’s doors open.

“Suggesting for our budget to take the $360,000 for staff that we don’t need yet, to not close the door hard on the closure until we have the chance to talk to other community partners,” said Winder Newton.

Council Member Suzanne Harrison showed her empathy for the members of the community who commented on the possibilities of daycare closures and on the Tenth East Senior Center.

“We also voted to keep the senior centers open from the start. I want you to know we’re going to continue to work for you,” said Harrison.

The budget will be voted on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., and there will be two opportunities for public comment on that day.