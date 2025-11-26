The Utah legislature's first Black woman lawmaker is retiring

SALT LAKE CITY — After a decade in office, Rep. Sandra Hollins has announced she will not seek re-election to the Utah State Legislature in 2026.

"After deep reflection and many conversations with my family, I have decided the 2026 General Session will be my last. I will not seek re-election to the Utah House of Representatives next year," Rep. Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, wrote in a post on social media.

"Serving District 21 has been one of the greatest honors of my life. When I was first elected, I became the first Black woman to serve in the Utah Legislature. I carried that responsibility with humility and determination."

Rep. Hollins was popular in her west-side Salt Lake City district, winning races with at least 70% of the vote. Her most notable piece of legislation was Utah's recognition of the Juneteenth holiday. She also pushed criminal justice reform legislation.

In her statement, she said she has "worked to advocate for the Westside and ensure that underrepresented voices are heard."