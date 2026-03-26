Cox vetoes two bills from the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has vetoed two bills that passed the 2026 Utah State Legislature.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Schultz and Senate President J. Stuart Adams on Thursday, the governor explained his rationale. He said House Bill 462, sponsored by Rep. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan, which offered school bus internet access (particularly in rural areas), ran counter to goals of reducing screen time for children.

"I acknowledge and respect the sponsor’s goal of helping students get their homework done even while they participate in extracurricular activities. And, as a student who grew up in a rural district, I recognize the added challenge of longer bus rides for rural students. But I am very concerned about signaling to our students that we value more time spent on devices rather than more time interacting with one another face-to-face. Our kids simply need less screen time and more human connection," he wrote.

"I realize that the practical reality right now is that kids are pushed to devices to do their homework, but it doesn’t have to stay that way. I applaud the Legislature’s wise efforts this year to take a step back from devices and better balance students’ use of technology."

Gov. Cox also vetoed House Bill 164 because it was duplicative of another bill that passed. He allowed a bill on precious metals to go into law without his signature.

Read the governor's veto letter here: