How much a group of Utah drag queens really got in a lawsuit against St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — FOX 13 News has learned the settlement amount for a group of drag queens who sued the City of St. George for the right to perform in a public space.

The terms of the settlement between the city and Southern Utah Drag Stars was confidential, but disclosed under a public records request submitted by FOX 13 News because it utilizes taxpayer dollars. A claim notice provided to FOX 13 News on Tuesday shows the City of St. George paid Southern Utah Drag Stars and its founder, Mitski Avalōx, $30,000 to settle the lawsuit last year. The city also publicly apologized to them for denying the show.

The drag queen troupe also won the legal right to perform in a public space. A federal judge ordered the city to allow it and they staged their show in 2023. Avalōx and Southern Utah Drag Stars sued the City of St. George after being denied a permit to perform in a public space, alleging that city leaders made discriminatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community and drag performers. U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer sided with the drag queens citing the First Amendment, offering some criticism of city leaders and their handling of the situation.

The City of St. George recently paid another $350,000 in attorney's fees to the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, which represented Avalōx and Southern Utah Drag Stars in the litigation.

"When we win in court, attorney’s fees help the ACLU of Utah continue litigating cases like this to protect First Amendment rights," ACLU of Utah communications director Aaron Welcher told FOX 13 News.