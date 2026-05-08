Gov. Cox admits his recent comments on proposed data center did not meet his 'expectations'

SALT LAKE CITY — As the controversy over a proposed 40,000-acre data center in Box Elder County heats up, Gov. Spencer Cox shared his first, extensive thoughts on the project, and admitted there were "real concerns."

In a series of social media posts Friday, the governor said he had heard from Utahns who wondered about the impact the Stratos project would have on the environment.

"Those are real concerns, and all Utahns should expect clear standards and accountability," wrote Cox. "Industry is our state’s motto. And in our pursuit of economic strength, we must always ensure that development is thoughtful and in line with Utah values."

He admitted his own comments during a recent press conference on the matter "did not meet expectations" that he had for himself and promised to do better. Cox implored Utah residents to remain civil and abstain from personal attacks and threats.

In multiple posts that followed, Cox laid out several actions to protect state residents, including limiting the data center's output to just 1.5 gigawatts in its first phase, and not a possible 9 gigawatts until "10-15 years down the road." He said any future approvals given to data center developers would be contingent on meeting expectations.

Cox claimed to have ordered the Utah Department of Environmental Quality to review all air permits to ensure the data center's impacts are "limited and our airshed is protected." He also requested the Department of Natural Resources to ensure the cooling technology used by the facility is environmentally-sensitive and does no harm to the Great Salt Lake.

"All water use must be reported publicly, and in no event will the developer reduce water going to the Great Salt Lake," wrote Cox.

The governor added that he is implementing oversight measures on a variety of other topics, including military readiness and taxes.

"We will be closely monitoring the progress of this project to ensure alignment with these principles," the governor wrote, "including adherence to all state and federal environmental requirements before future phases are approved."