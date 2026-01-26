Curtis calls for independent investigation into Pretti shooting, criticizes Noem

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. John Curtis is calling for a "transparent, independent" investigation into the shooting death of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, and also admonished Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for her comments after the deadly incident.

In a post to social media on Monday, the Utah Republican wrote, "those responsible — no matter their title — must be held accountable."

Curtis added that officials who rush to judgment before the facts are known "undermine public trust and the law-enforcement mission."

In the immediate aftermath of Saturday's incident, Noem claimed Pretti had approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a handgun and that he intended to "inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement.” However, video evidence of the shooting appears to dispute the Secretary's version of events.

"I disagree with Secretary Noem’s premature DHS response, which came before all the facts were known and weakened confidence," wrote Curtis.

Utahns flood streets for anti-ICE protest, day after second fatal shooting:

Curtis added that he will work with a bipartisan group of his Senate colleagues in an attempt to gain oversight and transparency into Pretti's death, adding that he supports the effort to have operation leaders testify "so trust can be restored and justice served."

The senator's comments came a day after his original post on the shooting in which he claimed to not have a "full set of facts," and until the facts are known, "we should lead with empathy, restraint, and respect for the rule of law."

Utahns gather to stand in solidarity with Minnesota after second ICE shooting:

As Democratic legislators in Washington call for Noem's impeachment, President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would be sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to deal with immigration enforcement.